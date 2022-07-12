Bokaba said Tshwane buys bulk water from Rand Water and provides it to Madibeng and other municipalities, and they are expected to pay their accounts at the end of each month.
Bokaba said the city’s court application was a last-ditch effort aimed at enforcing the settlement of Madibeng’s debt by attaching its bank account.
The City of Tshwane said the attachment of the bank account would enable it to recoup the funds owed and assist the city in paying its creditors, such as Rand Water.
City of Tshwane granted permission to attach municipality's bank account over R253m debt
Madibeng municipality in North West owes R258m for unpaid water, says city
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday granted the City of Tshwane permission to attach the account of the Madibeng local municipality in an effort to force it to settle its multimillion-rand water debt.
According to spokesperson for Tshwane, Selby Bokaba, the North West municipality owes R258m for unpaid bulk water.
The municipality in Brits covers areas which include Hartbeespoort.
“In August 2021 the two municipalities entered into a payment arrangement, in terms of which the former would settle their account in instalments over a specific payment period — but they failed to honour their commitment,” Bokaba said.
He said at the time the agreement was entered into, Madibeng’s debt stood at about R243m and Tshwane was forced to restrict the municipality’s water usage by 50%.
City of Tshwane municipality pays R876m Eskom debt
