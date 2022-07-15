×

South Africa

Alex FM employee shot dead by gang terrorising Joburg suburb

15 July 2022 - 09:04
Alex FM music compiler and presenter Joshua Mbatha was killed in Alexandra on Thursday night.
Image: Supplied

A music compiler and presenter at Alex FM, Joshua Mbatha, 32, was fatally shot on Thursday night in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg. 

Alex FM station manager Takalane Nemangowe confirmed to TimesLIVE Mbatha was gunned down while walking home from the station. 

“He was walking with two colleagues when they were ambushed by robbers who took their cellphones and shoes. After robbing them, the robbers started shooting randomly and Mbatha was hit in the chest,” Nemangowe said. 

He said Mbatha was rushed to a local clinic, where he succumbed to his injuries. 

Mbatha had been with Alex FM for seven years. 

Isaac Mangena, station chairperson, said DJ Josh, as he was affectionately known, and his colleagues were accosted by three gunmen.

“He succumbed to his injuries at Masakhane clinic around 9pm. We are with his father and other family members.

“Let us keep the family and Josh’s colleagues in our prayers. May his soul rest in peace. A promising career gone too soon.”

Funeral details will be announced after consultation with the family, he said.

Joshua Jorontina Mbatha it's like you gonna text me just now and tell me it's a prank you very alive and ain't going...

Posted by Wandile Mandyu on Thursday, July 14, 2022

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

