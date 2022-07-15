Klaasen hits ton as SA beat England Lions in final warm-up ahead of ODIs
Heinrich Klaasen scored a fighting century to help the Proteas to an impressive 107-run victory over the English Lions in the second and final warm-up match played on Thursday ahead od the start of the ODI series against England.
The top order batter powered the delightful knock of 123 off 85 balls, which included five maximums and nine boundaries, as SA posted a commanding 360/7 after they won the toss and chose to bat.
In reply, England Lions were bowled out for 253 with Stephen Eskinazi (79) and Ben Duckett (44) as their notable scorers.
Klaasen shared in a stellar 149-run sixth-wicket partnership with the all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who himself scored a rapid 67 off 53 balls after their side had fallen to 167/5.
The Titans batter was pleased with his performance and the way he has been hitting the ball.
“I am quite happy with my game at the moment, hopefully I can continue riding the wave. I am really satisfied with the way in which I have been striking the ball. It’s just about staying in the game and taking each ball as it comes,” he said afterwards.
The other notable contributor to the scoreboard for the Proteas was Rassie van der Dussen who scored a fighting 61 off 52 before he was caught and bowled by Benny Howell.
Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the Proteas bowlers with three scalps while Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortjé ended their shifts with two each and Phehlukwayo with one.
After the second and final warm-up match the Proteas players will be happy they have had a feel of the conditions with the first of three ODIs starting on Tuesday in Durham.
“I think the guys can take a lot of confidence from this game. They [England] were kind enough to give us two very good wickets to bat on, so I think the batters will be smiling going into the series,” Klaasen said.
“The bowlers today were a lot better than the first game so I think the team will take a lot of confidence out of this.”