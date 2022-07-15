Klaasen hits ton as SA beat England Lions in final warm-up ahead of ODIs

Heinrich Klaasen scored a fighting century to help the Proteas to an impressive 107-run victory over the English Lions in the second and final warm-up match played on Thursday ahead od the start of the ODI series against England.

The top order batter powered the delightful knock of 123 off 85 balls, which included five maximums and nine boundaries, as SA posted a commanding 360/7 after they won the toss and chose to bat.

In reply, England Lions were bowled out for 253 with Stephen Eskinazi (79) and Ben Duckett (44) as their notable scorers.

Klaasen shared in a stellar 149-run sixth-wicket partnership with the all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who himself scored a rapid 67 off 53 balls after their side had fallen to 167/5.