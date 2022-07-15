×

South Africa

Seven Free State farmworkers found shot dead

Six women, one man 'brutally shot and killed by unknown suspect', say police

15 July 2022 - 16:51 By TIMESLIVE
Seven Free State farmworkers were found shot dead in the house they were living in. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Free State police are investigating the horrific killing of six women and one man at the Lismore farm in Kestell. 

Brig Motantsi Makhele said the bodies of the victims were found by the farm owner. 

“It is alleged that on Friday the farm owner came across lifeless bodies of farmworkers inside their house on the farm,” said Makhele.

“Apparently, the victims were brutally shot and killed by [an] unknown suspect. The motive is not yet known. The names of the deceased and their ages are not yet known and couldn't be disclosed as next-of-kin have not identified them formally.” 

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane has ordered an urgent mobilisation of maximum resources to ensure the killer or killers are brought to book.

“I instructed the team to work around the clock and ... let me warn the perpetrators that they can run but ultimately the mighty hand of the law will catch up with them,” said Motswenyane.

“Our condolences to the families of these victims who lost their loved ones in this horrible manner,” she added after her visit to the scene.

The police have called on anyone with information to come forward. 

“Contact Col Ben Bolsiek of the provincial organised crime unit at 082-466-8530, who will be leading the investigating team, or provide information to Crime Stop on 08600-10111. Information can also be provided via MySAPS app,” said Makhele. 

