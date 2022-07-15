×

South Africa

Eastern Cape mom and daughters ‘executed’, baby left alive

15 July 2022 - 12:08 By Lulamile Feni
The 43-year-old and her daughters, aged 16 and 11, were shot execution-style in the back of their heads. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ruslanphoto2

An Eastern Cape woman and her two young daughters were found dead in the Cacadu district on Wednesday. Her one-year-old grandchild was left alive with their bodies.

The 43-year-old and her daughters, aged 16 and 11, had been shot execution-style in the back of their heads.

A female relative made the tragic discovery.

“The bodies were close to each other, lying face down,” she said.

The teen’s one-year-old son was seated on his mother’s body.

“He looked hungry and dehydrated. He cried the whole night. It was very traumatic,” she said.

The mother and her daughters had been visiting the village from the Western Cape, where she ran a spaza shop and tavern. She was killed four days before her son was due to graduate from initiation school. She had a huge traditional initiation homecoming ceremony — umgidi — planned to welcome him home this weekend.

Community members living close to the homestead said they heard multiple gunshots and there was more than one gunman.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said: “Police must work around the clock to find these gunmen who can mercilessly kill a mother and her daughters in front of a tiny child.”

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has ordered the activation of a 72-hour mobilisation plan to track, trace and arrest the killers.

PODCAST | Gun control in SA: To arm or not to arm? 

DispatchLIVE

