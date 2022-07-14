Damelin tourism student shot 7 times relives horror of Soweto tavern attack
Man only went to pub to play pool
14 July 2022 - 08:50
*Thanduxolo, a Damelin travel and tourism student who survived the Soweto tavern shooting, lies in hospital with seven bullet wounds, in excruciating pain and haunted by a senseless attack that may forever change his life...
Damelin tourism student shot 7 times relives horror of Soweto tavern attack
Man only went to pub to play pool
*Thanduxolo, a Damelin travel and tourism student who survived the Soweto tavern shooting, lies in hospital with seven bullet wounds, in excruciating pain and haunted by a senseless attack that may forever change his life...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos