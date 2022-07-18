“That problem is being attended to Corruption is being dealt with and people are being arrested as a result of the actions being taken by management. We are grateful for that.
‘Gimmicks and tricks’: Ramaphosa’s Tutuka visit to ‘understand’ Eskom issues gets mixed reaction
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Eskom’s power plant in Mpumalanga has been met with mixed reactions online.
The president led a high-powered oversight visit to the Tutuka power station at the weekend.
He was accompanied by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, energy minister Gwede Mantashe and police minister Bheki Cele.
According to Ramaphosa, the visit was to engage management and employees to gain an understanding of the challenges affecting the generation fleet.
Ramaphosa said fraud and corruption are among the station’s “enormous” challenges.
“It’s very pervasive in the power station, with a number of people involved in fraudulent activities and theft to the point where the theft and fraud make it challenging for the station to operate optimally when there are shortages of spares and when they are stolen,” he said.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
