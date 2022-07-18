×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Mourners pay last respects to iconic poet Mattera

'His talent for writing came from my father's side'

18 July 2022 - 22:56
Iconic poet and activist Don Mattera was buried on Monday evening.
Iconic poet and activist Don Mattera was buried on Monday evening.
Image: Antonio Muchave

The long queue of cars just as you approach Ramaite Street in Protea North, Soweto, on Monday night was an indication that a giant had fallen.

Young and old stood in front of iconic poet Don Mattera's house in numbers as they waited for his coffin to to be carried out for his burial in Westpark Cemetery. 

Mattera died on Monday. As the coffin passed, PAC comrades shouted, “One Azania, one nation, iAfrica (Africa, our land)” and saluted.

Mourners included community members, activists, the Muslim community, friends in the journalism industry and minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa.

Mattera's sister Genelina said growing up around the veteran poet was magical. 

“He is the one who raised me and played a father's role. He used to spoil us, buying everything and never spanked us.

“Don uplifted a lot of journalists and made an impact on many people's lives. And there will never be a leader like him. He is my older brother and played dad.

“His talent for writing came from my father's side – our people are poets in Italy. [He was] a leader and hero and a powerful man,” she said.

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai, who was mentored by Mattera, broke down as the hearse drove away. 

Mazwai said: “I am sad but I have to understand death is part of life. He has  passed the baton to us younger poets. Now I must use my voice of conscience to uplift the youth.

“I got my first public performance performing alongside him... All these years he has taken care of me and mentored me.”

-SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

Award-winning poet, author, journalist and community activist Don Mattera dies

‘We have lost an icon in the literary and arts fraternity. Don’s passing will leave a literary void, not just here at home but globally.’
News
5 hours ago

A Spaniard in the works to steer the Sea Robbers

When Orlando Pirates turned 75 years old in 2012 – a year in which the ANC celebrated its centenary – they lined up a series of festivities.
Sport
3 weeks ago

Reverberations of Can Themba

S’thembiso Msomi talks to author Siphiwo Mahala about his biography of the Drum legend.
Opinion & Analysis
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Senior officer witnesses cop allegedly taking bribe from 'drug dealer' South Africa
  2. MANDELA DAY | Mandela farmhouse is an eyesore as cows roam free News
  3. ‘No-one should’ve been left like this’: A lonely death for SA woman in London News
  4. Illegal Lesotho miners’ rivalry at centre of tavern bloodbath News
  5. July 2021 unrest: ‘Wake up and loot so Zuma can be released’ News

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days at funeral