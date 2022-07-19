Life in jail for man who murdered his girlfriend Thokozile Kubheka after repeated threats

The Johannesburg high court on Tuesday sentenced Thabo Maake, 39, who murdered his girlfriend Thokozile Sinah Kubheka in Katlehong in July 2020, to life imprisonment.
Maake was found by police hiding under a bed at his parent's home after Kubheka's body was found.
Her body was discovered by family members after they we alerted by Kubheka's male friend that he had assaulted her.
Maake was further sentenced to three years for malicious damage to property and 12 months for assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. The court ordered the sentences run concurrently with the one imposed for murder.
“Kubheka was in a violent relationship with the accused," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
"Two months before her death the accused proceeded to the deceased`s parental home in possession of a canister containing petrol, set clothing and several items belonging to the deceased and her siblings alight.”
Before her death, Maake had, in the presence of her mother and 12-year-old daughter, threatened to kill Kubheka.
On July 10 2020, Maake severely assaulted Kubheka in the presence of his male friend. That friend later informed Kubheka's family about the assault.
“They tried calling her, to no avail, which prompted them to start looking for her. The family members found the accused hanging around with his friends at a car wash.
“They inquired about the whereabouts of the deceased and he gave them various explanations which did not tie up. The accused handed [over] the keys to the house he was renting with the deceased and fled to his parental home,” Mjonondwane said.
Upon entering the house, Kubheka's family found her body on the floor with a rope tied around her neck. Maake was arrested by the police at his parental home where he was found hiding under a bed.
“In requesting the court not to deviate from imposing life imprisonment as the murder was premeditated, senior state advocate Patric Mkhari submitted that these gruesome acts of violence against women cannot go unpunished.”
Mjonondwane said the NPA commends W/O Abram Mphele from the Vosloorus police station and Mkhari for their efforts that led to the successful prosecution.
“We hope the family finds solace in the imposed sentence for the loss of their loved one,” Mjonondwane said.
