POLL | How do you survive the last week before payday?
Image: Leon Swart/123rf.com
The last stretch to payday is the hardest part of the month for many citizens, with one survey revealing that most people's biggest money concern is running out of money before month end.
According to a DebtBusters' Money-stress Tracker survey, 51% of people said they dreaded running empty before payday, with struggles to pay off monthly debt and “inflation and living costs” following that.
The survey looked at 14,000 responses collected in June and early July.
Strategies some use for surviving the last week before payday include taking out a loan on your pay cheque and budgeting for likely expenses.
