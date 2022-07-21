×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tshwane disconnects 800 illegal electricity connections, seizes R400k of stolen infrastructure

21 July 2022 - 14:35
During the operation at Brazzaville informal settlement, an estimated R400,000 of electrical material was removed, including 11kV overhead lines, aluminium conductors and aluminium aerial-bundle conductors.
During the operation at Brazzaville informal settlement, an estimated R400,000 of electrical material was removed, including 11kV overhead lines, aluminium conductors and aluminium aerial-bundle conductors.
Image: Supplied

The City of Tshwane says it has removed an estimated R400,000 of electrical material during its operation to disconnect 800 illegal connections at the Brazzaville informal settlement in Atteridgeville on Tuesday.

The recovered material included 11kV overhead lines, aluminium conductors and aluminium aerial-bundle conductors.

The teams also removed three medium-voltage transformers.

“This is a significant set of stolen infrastructure. Illegal connections are the reason many areas experience power trips after load-shedding, which result in extended power outages. This is made worse by the theft of city infrastructure, such as cables, conductors and transformers,” said MMC for utilities and regional operations Daryl Johnston. 

The city's energy and electricity department, working with the Tshwane metro police and SAPS Danville station members disconnected 800 illegal electricity connections at Brazzaville on Tuesday.

Tshwane collection campaign heads to townships: Mamelodi, Nellmapius customers have biggest debt

As part of its revenue collection campaign #TshwaneYaTima, the city says it is finalising logistics to vigorously pursue defaulters.
News
1 week ago

Johnston said illegal connections cost the city hundreds of millions of rand in damages to infrastructure and repairs and affected businesses and residents.

“These result in significant non-revenue losses that destroy the city’s finances. It is important that we do everything possible to prevent this scourge. This latest operation is one of many the city is participating in to protect electricity infrastructure,” he said.

He said the illegal connections were connected to the Phelindaba overhead line which supplies areas such as Schurveberg AH and other nearby businesses.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Six suspects behind bars for alleged cable theft

Six suspects were arrested for alleged cable theft, vandalism and illegal connections in Johannesburg at the weekend.
News
2 days ago

Soshanguve community damages municipal buildings and vehicles in bid to prevent load reduction

The city of Tshwane says buildings and vehicles at the Soshanguve electricity depot were damaged by community members who were attempting to prevent ...
News
1 week ago

Bronkhorstspruit raw water pump station not working due to cable theft

The City of Tshwane said on Friday operations had been suspended at the Bronkhorstspruit raw water pump station after theft and vandalism of power ...
News
1 week ago

City of Tshwane municipality pays R876m Eskom debt

Eskom said previously the metro’s erratic payments over the past year had contributed negatively to its increasing overdue debt.
News
1 week ago

Soweto community rallies to protect electricity box

Power cable theft sees residents dip in their pockets to safeguard infrastructure.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Thieving’ Durban couple targets service station shops South Africa
  2. Redi Thlabi questions Sisulu's Duarte medicine claim South Africa
  3. ‘This is a circus’: Shivambu slams Yusuf Abramjee appointment South Africa
  4. Off-grid households 'targeted' in proposed Eskom tariff hikes South Africa
  5. Three SA CIT heist robbers caught in Botswana South Africa

Latest Videos

How Cape Town is going Eskom-free
Alcohol & carbon-monoxide poisoning ruled out of Enyobeni tavern tragedy