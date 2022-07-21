The other officer added that “an estimated 40 rounds” were fired at him and his colleagues.
“Not one of us or the staff had a scratch afterwards, but two of the suspects were down.”
Police spokesperson Carla Prinsloo confirmed the robbery: “About 1pm, four suspects entered Ackermans at the Boxer Centre in Ermelo. One suspect asked the shop attendant about cellphones.
“The suspect then pointed [a firearm at] the attendant. The suspects ordered the attendant to open the cash register and they removed cash.”
The suspects ordered the manager to open the display cabinet for cellphones and put them in a bag.
“The manager was ordered to the back of the shop but managed to press the panic button. ACSU members reacted to the call,” said Prinsloo.
“Two suspects were wounded and the other two escaped. The wounded suspects were taken to hospital. One died upon arrival.
“Police recovered two firearms at the scene, as well as the cellphones the suspects intended to take.”
Earlier, police were manning a security cordon set up around the court precinct where protesters were gathered for the appearance of a farmer accused of attacking three children.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Alleged robber killed in shoot-out with security as gang hits Ermelo shop for cellphones
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba/TimesLIVE
While Ermelo police were concentrated around the magistrate’s court on Wednesday, four armed robbers took the opportunity to hit a retail shop.
Armed reaction officers from security company ACSU responded within minutes of an Ackermans employee pressing a panic button. TimesLIVE was on the scene less than an hour after “war broke loose” on the streets of Ermelo’s Wesselton township.
Two of the security officers spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity. “We received the alert at about 1pm and rushed to the scene. When we arrived everything was peaceful,” one officer said.
Following protocols, they drew their firearms and walked towards the shop. “Just outside the door we saw a woman employee and asked her why they pressed the panic button. She said there were armed men in the shop.”
The officers entered the store.
“When we reached the children’s clothing near the entrance, all hell broke loose. The suspects were all armed and started firing at us. We immediately returned fire,” the officer said.
Father of injured 10-year-old claims Ermelo farmer deliberately ran her over, but private investigator disagrees
The other officer added that “an estimated 40 rounds” were fired at him and his colleagues.
“Not one of us or the staff had a scratch afterwards, but two of the suspects were down.”
Police spokesperson Carla Prinsloo confirmed the robbery: “About 1pm, four suspects entered Ackermans at the Boxer Centre in Ermelo. One suspect asked the shop attendant about cellphones.
“The suspect then pointed [a firearm at] the attendant. The suspects ordered the attendant to open the cash register and they removed cash.”
The suspects ordered the manager to open the display cabinet for cellphones and put them in a bag.
“The manager was ordered to the back of the shop but managed to press the panic button. ACSU members reacted to the call,” said Prinsloo.
“Two suspects were wounded and the other two escaped. The wounded suspects were taken to hospital. One died upon arrival.
“Police recovered two firearms at the scene, as well as the cellphones the suspects intended to take.”
Earlier, police were manning a security cordon set up around the court precinct where protesters were gathered for the appearance of a farmer accused of attacking three children.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mixed emotions for content creator who captured viral video of Klerksdorp man fighting off criminals
MEC calls for calm as farmer who 'ran over children' appears in court
WILLIAM GUMEDE | Taverns, schools, roads, offices, you name it — blood spills everywhere in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos