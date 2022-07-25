Four men, including a teenager, are expected to appear before the East London magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of theft of cellphones, clothes and weaves from the Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims last month.
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the arrest of the men, aged between 16 and 21.
“The suspects are alleged to have been involved in theft of the deceased's belongings from Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park,” he said.
“The arrests are a sequel to the investigation which started immediately after the reported deaths of 21 children in the tavern.”
Four accused of theft from Enyobeni tavern victims due in court
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Four men, including a teenager, are expected to appear before the East London magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of theft of cellphones, clothes and weaves from the Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims last month.
Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the arrest of the men, aged between 16 and 21.
“The suspects are alleged to have been involved in theft of the deceased's belongings from Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park,” he said.
“The arrests are a sequel to the investigation which started immediately after the reported deaths of 21 children in the tavern.”
Three of the suspects were arrested on Thursday, and the 16-year-old on Friday, at their homes in Scenery Park.
Kinana said the minor was handed over in the custody of his parents in terms of the Child Justice Act, which stipulates that an underage child may not be detained in police cells.
DispatchLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Four held for stealing shoes, weaves, phones and watches from children who died in Enyobeni tavern
LISTEN | Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines
Enyobeni tavern tragedy: Here are 5 things you need to know about methanol
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos