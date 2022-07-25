×

South Africa

Four accused of theft from Enyobeni tavern victims due in court

25 July 2022 - 11:36 By Ziyanda Zweni
Four men, including a teenager, are expected to appear before the East London magistrate's court today facing charges of theft from the victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy last month. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

Four men, including a teenager, are expected to appear before the East London magistrate's court on Monday facing charges of theft of cellphones, clothes and weaves from the Enyobeni tavern tragedy victims last month.

Police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana confirmed the arrest of the men, aged between 16 and 21.

“The suspects are alleged to have been involved in theft of the deceased's belongings from Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park,” he said.

“The arrests are a sequel to the investigation which started immediately after the reported deaths of 21 children in the tavern.”

Three of the suspects were arrested on Thursday, and the 16-year-old on Friday, at their homes in Scenery Park.

Kinana said the minor was handed over in the custody of his parents in terms of the Child Justice Act, which stipulates that an underage child may not be detained in police cells.

