KZN shootout: 5 dead, motorists urged to avoid N2 north near King Shaka airport

Traffic on the N2 in the soundbound lane near King Shaka Airport north of Durban has been affected after an early morning armed robbery and highway chase in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Five suspects have been killed and one is in a critical condition. A seventh has been arrested.

The crime scene has closed the lane from the Tongaat toll plaza up until the airport off-ramp.

According to Medi Response, the alleged criminals had committed an armed robbery in Empangeni and fled the scene in two vehicles on the N2. The getaway vehicles were intercepted by a private security company and a chase and shoot-out ensued.

In the first vehicle, the suspects sustained gunshot wounds in the vicinity of Tongaat plaza, which ended their bid to flee.

The second getaway vehicle managed to escape and continue down the highway but they were intercepted, leading to another shootout near the King Shaka airport.

This is an active crime scene and traffic is affected.

TimesLIVE

