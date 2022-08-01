National police commissioner Fannie Masemola is on Monday briefing the media about crime-fighting measures.
Police said he would also announce the appointment of senior managers.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month
WATCH LIVE | Police commissioner Masemola briefs the media on crime-fighting measures
National police commissioner Fannie Masemola is on Monday briefing the media about crime-fighting measures.
Police said he would also announce the appointment of senior managers.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month
READ MORE:
‘Their only goal was to earn a living’: Support for Krugersdorp rape victims activated
ANCWL again proposes castration for rapists
Manhunt for suspects who killed seven people in Marianhill tuck shop shooting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos