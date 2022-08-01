×

WATCH LIVE | Police commissioner Masemola briefs the media on crime-fighting measures

01 August 2022 - 10:46 By TimesLIVE

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola is on Monday briefing the media about crime-fighting measures.

Police said he would also announce the appointment of senior managers.

