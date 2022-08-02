The body of a newborn baby was found in a rubbish bin in central Durban on Tuesday.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the discovery was made at Umgeni Road at about 1pm.
Paramedics were called to assist police.
“Paramedics assessed the baby and it was declared dead on the scene.
“A police investigation will be conducted,” said van Reenen.
Dead newborn discovered in Durban rubbish bin
Image: 123RF/Kati Finnell
