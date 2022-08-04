×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | 'English load-shedding': Mzansi has a laugh at Ekurhuleni mayor's 'condone' moemish

04 August 2022 - 12:13
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Mayor Tania Campbell had a slip of the tongue.
Mayor Tania Campbell had a slip of the tongue.
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell was the butt of several social media jokes this week after she confused condone and condemn when sharing her displeasure at unrest in Thembisa.

Residents took to the streets this week to protest against electricity cuts for defaulting customers and high municipal rates. Roads were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres and several buildings and cars were set alight. Four people died in the violence.

Speaking out against the unrest, Campbell said she “condoned” violence and racism in the city.

She was corrected and quickly apologised.

A video of the incident went viral, with many laughing off the mistake.

Campbell had earlier told 702 genuine service delivery protests had been taken over by external forces pushing an orchestrated plan of criminality.

“There are external forces taking advantage of the situation. The same situation we saw in July last year when criminality took over real issues communities wanted to address. I will be in conversation with the provincial police commissioner and the premier on a resolution.”

KwaZulu-Natal was plunged into chaos in July last year by riots and looting that spread to Gauteng, leaving about 354 people dead, communities in ruins and billions of rand in damage.

Campbell said she would meet residents on Friday, once she had received information on the community's demands.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Burning issues’: why Thembisa residents reached boiling point

This week’s protest was their third this year after two smaller and peaceful ones
News
16 hours ago

Grieving mother seeks answers after son shot during Thembisa protest

Some areas are without power due to a substation that was set alight during Monday’s protest being out of action.
News
1 day ago

Maile angry over welder’s death as Thembisa protest called off

Gauteng human settlements, urban planning and co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile visited Thembisa on Wednesday, after the violent protest ...
News
22 hours ago

‘Same situation we saw in July last year’ — Mayor says ‘external forces’ are taking advantage in Thembisa

"There are external forces taking advantage of the situation. The same situation we saw in July last year when criminality took over real issues ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Putin says no one can win a nuclear war World
  2. JULY RIOTS | Looted chicken farm leads to job losses South Africa
  3. WATCH | Zuma breaks it down in Nkandla as court battle takes another turn South Africa
  4. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  5. Gungubele bites back: Mbeki can’t say Ramaphosa has no plan News

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele