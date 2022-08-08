×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

E-hailing drivers online on Monday after strike threat

08 August 2022 - 07:36
E-hailing services continue to work on Monday after a threat of going offline. File image
E-hailing services continue to work on Monday after a threat of going offline. File image
Image: TOBY MELVILLE / REUTERS

A planned strike by e-hailing drivers in Gauteng has been called off until further notice as drivers expect a mediation process with their companies soon.

Drivers will not go offline and are expected to continue service on Monday. After increases in petrol prices, drivers are concerned about how much they take home.

“Bolt has indicated it is only available from September 26 to 30 for the mediation. It has, however, availed itself on August 10 and 16 for the meeting to discuss pricing and commission. Uber is not available on August 10 but is available on August 16.

“This means pricing will have to be discussed on August 16 and the rest of the issues from September 26 to 30,” said Chris Mnguni, Gauteng's e-hailing partners' council spokesperson.

Uber driver Zweli Ngwenya said the biggest issue was that Uber keeps dropping prices while petrol costs continue to rise.

“The main thing is trying to regulate prices because drivers are losing more and cars are repossessed. Depression is on another level,” Ngwenya said.

“Also, these companies should stop adding cars because the platform is crowded.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE

Uber exposé accuses e-hailing company of disadvantaging drivers

Ride e-hailing services company Uber stands accused of past practices that grew its business by undermining its drivers, including in SA, to maximise ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | E-hailing operators want to sit at the table when pricing ratios, driver vetting are determined

Drivers are concerned about their unsafe working environment amid violent rivalry in the transport sector at times.
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims Politics
  2. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  3. 'It's time we also keep our money in our couch' — Mzansi fuming over Capitec ... South Africa
  4. It’s madam premier for KZN as Zikalala bows out Politics
  5. Ekurhuleni man nabbed for fraud after submitting fake doctor's note to employer South Africa

Latest Videos

Krugersdorp residents round up ‘illegal miners’, force them to undress
Cosatu accuses Cape Town Mayor and Western Cape Premier of snubbing anti-crime ...