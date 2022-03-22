E-hailing operators want to sit at the table when pricing ratios, driver vetting are determined

E-hailing operators for companies including Uber, Bolt and DiDi embarked on a three-day “apps off” protest across SA from Tuesday, calling for the government to introduce industry regulations to improve their working conditions.

In Gauteng, drivers are marching to the offices of the department of trade & industry and to the Union Buildings today. Spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa said the department must correctly define e-hailing companies.

“Is Uber a tech company or a transport company? We want a framework in which we can hold them accountable. When we speak about regulations, we are talking about conditions that will manage the relationship within the sector,” he said.

Mbelengwa said they want joint decision-making platforms on issues such as fair pricing and vetting of drivers.

“Tech companies can’t take decisions autonomously. They must consult with us because we are the bulk investors in this industry.

“It is our money that buys these assets and our money that maintains them. We spend on the fuel. It is the sacrifices of grandparents, parents and siblings at home to make sure there is a vehicle available. These efforts should be appreciated by government. In this country that lacks opportunity, can we at least be protective of the limited opportunities that might be brought about,” he said.