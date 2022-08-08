A KwaZulu-Natal man is in a critical condition after he crashed his vehicle through a bridge barrier and plunged into a river on Sunday night.
Paramedics and a search and rescue crew responded to calls for assistance on the R102 at the Tongaat River bridge on the north coast.
“Crews arrived to find a vehicle had crashed through the guardrail of the bridge that crosses the Tongaat River.
“The vehicle plunged metres, landing in the river below and entrapping the single occupant in the wreck,” according to a Medi Response statement.
“Search and rescue crews worked to access the man and extricate the critical patient from the vehicle, which was partially submerged in the river.”
Advanced life support paramedics stabilised the driver before he was taken to hospital.
TimesLIVE
KZN driver rescued after vehicle plunges into river
Image: via Medi Response
