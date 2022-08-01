×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two people killed in Sani Pass crash

01 August 2022 - 12:04
Two people died on Monday when their car rolled off Sani Pass Road into a drain.
Two people died on Monday when their car rolled off Sani Pass Road into a drain.
Image: Underberg Emergency Medical Services

Two people were killed after their car lost control on a steep bend and plunged into a drain off Sani Pass Road in Himeville, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday.

Underberg Emergency Medical Services received a call for assistance just before 7am.

"Paramedics found a single vehicle that had lost control on a sharp bend, left the road way and rolled, landing on its roof in a drain.

"The occupants were trapped in the vehicle and could only be accessed through the boot.

"Unfortunately on gaining access and assessing both occupants, they showed no signs of life and were declared deceased by paramedics."

The fire department used specialised equipment to remove the occupants.

"All necessary services were on scene and the incident will be investigated accordingly."

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Four critical after car crashes into Durban highway barrier

Four people are in a critical condition after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed at Spaghetti Junction on Durban's N2 in the early hours of ...
News
1 day ago

No happy ending for driver downed by dildos

A box of adult toys caused a road accident in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Two children critical after dad crashes Ferrari in central Durban

Two children were severely injured after their father crashed his Ferrari into shop fronts in central Durban on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

Elderly woman survives after vehicle 'rolled seven times' down Sani Pass

An elderly woman was seriously injured after her vehicle "rolled seven times" down Sani Pass while trying to negotiate an icy corner.
News
1 month ago

Elderly German tourist survives car plunge down Sani Pass

An 80-year-old German tourist escaped with minor injuries after his vehicle rolled 50m down Sani Pass in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
News
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. No going back, no compromise, says Ramaphosa on step-aside resolution Politics
  2. Questions remain over horror Krugersdorp gang rapes News
  3. 'I wanted to take all the pain so that they wouldn’t touch the girls' — model ... South Africa
  4. Eskom employee arrested for R11m electricity billing fraud South Africa
  5. KwaZulu-Natal motorist jumps into the sea to evade cops South Africa

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele