Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Naledi Pandor

08 August 2022 - 11:26 By TimesLIVE

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on Monday meeting with international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor in Pretoria.

The government said the visit is a strategic dialogue meant to cement bilateral relations between Pretoria and Washington. 

TimesLIVE

