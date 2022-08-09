WOMEN’S DAY | That’s how you do it: chicken, veggie, fish farmer, teacher and mother of three

Empangeni’s Sindi Thusi is a busy woman: teacher, chicken farmer, fish breeder, vegetable farmer, correctional services trainer and mother of three.
Her typical day starts with farm chores at about 6am before going to school.
“Every day I must make sure I feed the chickens and there is correct lighting. When I come back in the afternoon, I must make sure I feed them and collect the eggs, water the seedlings, and clean the eggs and package them,” she said.
Thusi does her deliveries after school.
During the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, the qualified agriculturist started growing crops on her property and acquired a bigger parcel of land from the municipality that was available for people with an interest in farming.
“I farm there, plant different vegetables and sell them to the community,” she said.
Thusi soon faced a shortage of seedlings so she converted a section of her garden to address this.
Thusi got into fish farming in 2021 when she heard about training at a Durban agricultural hub.
“It came to my mind that I have a space in my house and in the front. I made a decision to use that space for fish tanks,” she said.
After more research, later that year Thusi employed a contractor to set up the system for her fish farming.
“The fish turned one year old in August. They are multiplying and giving birth, It is so interesting,” Thusi said.
Demand for her crops was at its height after the looting and unrest of July last year when communities were without food. She sold in a day what she usually handled in a month.
“Shops were closed. In my area the town was vandalised and closed so people couldn’t go anywhere. I became a solution,” she said.
This is when Thusi thought of getting into poultry farming as well, and it is booming.
She said the eggs alone can earn her R1,500 a week. She sells them cheaper than traditional shops.
“I am supplying shops here and the community. I decided to be a solution for the people.”
On juggling her day job, parenting and farming work, she said: “It’s not easy. I am going to work, there are deliveries and farming work. Luckily the children spend time at school in the training centre. That is how I get a lot of time to do my work. They are also involved in my farming work, and a love has developed in them too.”
The founder of Grace Agric Farming said she also trains and gives guidance for free to people in her community.
“A lot of people do not have knowledge about poultry farming, growing seedlings and farming fish. They beg to be trained, and I help. I haven’t formalised it. I think next year it is going to be formal. It has drawn the attention of government people.”.”
Thembisani Ngema, a correctional services officer from Qalabusha, studied how her fish systems work.
Ngema, who is also a customer for her seedlings, said he was in awe of Thusi’s work.
“This woman’s work is great, I don’t know how but she is doing it. She is busy,” he said.
After learning from Thusi how to grow vegetables, Ngema trained prisoners working in the correctional services garden. He intends to start fish farming next.
Thusi said this was her way of giving back.
“I like this because people need to be motivated so they have hope for the future, for life after prison,” she said.
