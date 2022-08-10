×

South Africa

POLL | Will you hand in the Ferrari key if you find it?

10 August 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
A R5,000 reward is being offered by a woman in Pretoria for the safe return of the key to her white Ferrari FF.
A R5,000 reward is being offered by a woman in Pretoria for the safe return of the key to her white Ferrari FF.
Image: Facebook

South Africans have weighed in on a Pretoria woman’s plea for help to find the lost key for her R10m Ferrari FF.

The woman apparently lost the key during a recent altercation outside two popular Pretoria bars.

A friend of the woman, Johnny Rockett, said there was a R5,000 reward for its safe return. It would cost at least R120,000 to replace the key.

South Africans have weighed in on the reward, with some saying they would not return the key if found, and others suggesting they would return it for much more than the R5,000 reward.

Part owner of Jack Friday’s, Allen Nyamupachitu, told TimesLIVE there had been an altercation between two women on Sunday but staff managed to “defuse the situation”. 

The fight then moved to the parking lot in the early hours on Monday. 

“Apparently there was another altercation between the same people and the key was lost then.” 

