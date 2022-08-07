Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen
Audacious Gauteng businessman managed to swindle someone out of R22m and sold sports cars that didn’t belong to him
07 August 2022 - 18:33
A Gauteng businessman has been granted an order to secure the assets of a man who the court found had lied and sold off flashy cars in dubious deals...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.