Johannesburg's MMC for transport, Funzi Ngobeni, says he is aware of ongoing issues concerning illegal cross-border bus and taxi ranks in the city.
The African Unite Borders Bus Trucks Association marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, complaining of government inaction against illegal bus ranks in the Johannesburg CBD. The buses that use the bus ranks transport people to various African countries.
However, Ngobeni said there is already a solution in place.
“The city has already constructed the Johannesburg international transport interchange (Jiti), near the Bree taxi rank in the inner city, to accommodate cross-border buses and taxis that were operating from the following facilities: Fleet Market cross-border bus rank, Kazerne Taxi Holding (where Jiti is built), Wanderers taxi rank and Carr Street,” he said.
The MMC's spokesperson, Olebogeng Molatlhwa, said the facility’s 50,000m2 floor includes a bus terminal for cross-border buses, as well as holding space for 800 taxis, ranking space for 158 taxis and ranking space for 20 buses at a time.
The chair of the organisation, Phumudzo Mukhwathi, said they want new facility to be opened, as promised by the metro.
Molatlhwa said Ngobeni is leading efforts to appoint a management company to oversee daily operations at the facility.
“A public process is under way. Once a company has been appointed, the facility will be operational,” said Molatlhwa.
Bus drivers complain of inaction over illicit ranks in Johannesburg CBD
Image: Shonisani
