×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Bus drivers complain of inaction over illicit ranks in Johannesburg CBD

11 August 2022 - 16:17
The African Unite Borders Bus Trucks Association marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.
The African Unite Borders Bus Trucks Association marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday morning.
Image: Shonisani

Johannesburg's MMC for transport, Funzi Ngobeni, says he is aware of ongoing issues concerning illegal cross-border bus and taxi ranks in the city.

The African Unite Borders Bus Trucks Association marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, complaining of government inaction against illegal bus ranks in the Johannesburg CBD. The buses that use the bus ranks transport people to various African countries.

However, Ngobeni said there is already a solution in place.

“The city has already constructed the Johannesburg international transport interchange (Jiti), near the Bree taxi rank in the inner city, to accommodate cross-border buses and taxis that were operating from the following facilities: Fleet Market cross-border bus rank, Kazerne Taxi Holding (where Jiti is built), Wanderers taxi rank and Carr Street,” he said.

The MMC's spokesperson, Olebogeng Molatlhwa, said the facility’s 50,000m2 floor includes a bus terminal for cross-border buses, as well as holding space for 800 taxis, ranking space for 158 taxis and ranking space for 20 buses at a time.

The chair of the organisation, Phumudzo Mukhwathi, said they want new facility to be opened, as promised by the metro.

Molatlhwa said Ngobeni is leading efforts to appoint a management company to oversee daily operations at the facility.

“A public process is under way. Once a company has been appointed, the facility will be operational,” said Molatlhwa.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cops probe botched 'hit' on taxi owner after Centurion Golf Estate shooting

Gauteng police are searching for suspects after a taxi owner was shot and wounded in front of Centurion Golf Estate near Pretoria on Wednesday ...
News
4 hours ago

Violent feuds in public transport: Retired judge steps into hot seat

Gauteng public transport and roads infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has appointed retired judge Jeremiah Shongwe to head the provincial public ...
News
6 days ago

60 bus passengers injured in crash near Mbombela

A passenger bus left the road and overturned on the R37 Lydenberg Road near Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) on Thursday morning.
News
1 week ago

Scholar transport wars leave Sedibeng, Vanderbijlpark schools empty

New school transport tenders awarded to people from outside the province has led to unhappiness and disruption of classes
News
1 week ago

Putco back on the road after Soweto residents stop 50 buses over new fare

Putco bus operators raise their fare in response to ‘skyrocketing’ fuel costs
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Mkhwebane asks parliamentary committee to summon Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Woman loses R10m Ferrari key during Pretoria parking lot scrap South Africa
  4. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News
  5. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court