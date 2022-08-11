KZN man accused of hacking two matrics wants to remain in custody

The man accused of killing two KwaZulu-Natal teenagers wants to remain in police custody.
Baphumelele Zulu, 21, of Creighton, near Ixopo, made a brief appearance in the Donnybrook magistrate’s court, in southern KZN, on Thursday amid a packed gallery.
Legal aid attorney Caitlin Anthony said Zulu didn’t want to be released on bail and preferred to remain under police protection.
Zulu faces two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Amanda Zulu and Minenhle Buthelezi, who were matric pupils at Ginyane High School. He is also charged with escaping from police custody on August 1 in the Ngwangwane area.
Amanda Zulu’s father, Sifiso, told TimesLIVE he was distraught at losing his daughter, who had inspired hope in the family.
“I am actually at a loss for words. It’s difficult to accept what has happened. This has really taken a heavy toll on the family — to such an extent that Amanda’s grandfather is now in hospital [after hearing the news],” said Sifiso.
He said he was haunted by what may have triggered the violent deaths.
Sifiso described his daughter as an “obedient and reserved” child who performed well at school. She was also part of the Nomkhubulwane maidens’ group, a cultural organisation that promotes Zulu traditions.
Zulu’s court appearance drew different political parties, which gathered outside the court to protest against gender-based violence.
Sindy Msomi, mayor of the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma municipality, called for justice, saying she hoped Zulu’s punishment would fit the severity of his crime.
She said it was disheartening to hear about woman abuse as the country was observing Women’s Month.
What did they do to suffer brutal deaths, families ask after two KZN matric pupils die in axe attack
Msomi said violent abuse was also replicated in November, when the country observed 16 days of activism against the abuse of women and children.
“It’s as if the perpetrators get possessed by demons. It is worrying. We want women to be protected all year round,” she said.
The DA’s Sisonke constituency leader and proportional representative councillor of the Greater Kokstad municipality, Karen Norsworthy, said police needed to improve their response to victims of gender-based violence.
“Their approach is usually indifference. They [police] sometimes tell women to go home and patch things up,” said Norsworthy.
She said gender-based violence showed women are not properly valued in SA.
EFF deputy secretary in the region Ntombenhle Mtshali said: “We are all against the assault and the killing of women. We want the law to take its course so that the accused spends the rest of his life behind bars.”
