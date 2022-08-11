×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN man accused of hacking two matrics wants to remain in custody

Political parties gather at court to protest against gender-based violence

11 August 2022 - 16:25 By Mfundo Mkhize
Women opposed to violence against women and children protest outside the Donnybrook magistrate's court on the KZN south coast on Thursday during Baphumelele Zulu's appearance.
Women opposed to violence against women and children protest outside the Donnybrook magistrate's court on the KZN south coast on Thursday during Baphumelele Zulu's appearance.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

The man accused of killing two KwaZulu-Natal teenagers wants to remain in police custody.

Baphumelele Zulu, 21, of Creighton, near Ixopo, made a brief appearance in the Donnybrook magistrate’s court, in southern KZN, on Thursday amid a packed gallery.

Legal aid attorney Caitlin Anthony said Zulu didn’t want to be released on bail and preferred to remain under police protection.

Zulu faces two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Amanda Zulu and Minenhle Buthelezi, who were matric pupils at Ginyane High School. He is also charged with escaping from police custody on August 1 in the Ngwangwane area.

Amanda Zulu’s father, Sifiso, told TimesLIVE he was distraught at losing his daughter, who had inspired hope in the family.

“I am actually at a loss for words. It’s difficult to accept what has happened. This has really taken a heavy toll on the family — to such an extent that Amanda’s grandfather is now in hospital [after hearing the news],” said Sifiso.   

Sifiso Zulu, the father of 18-year-old Amanda, who was hacked to death, said he was haunted by his daughter's violent death.
Sifiso Zulu, the father of 18-year-old Amanda, who was hacked to death, said he was haunted by his daughter's violent death.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

He said he was haunted by what may have triggered the violent deaths.

Sifiso described his daughter as an “obedient and reserved” child who performed well at school. She was also part of the Nomkhubulwane maidens’ group, a cultural organisation that promotes Zulu traditions.

Zulu’s court appearance drew different political parties, which gathered outside the court to protest against gender-based violence.

Sindy Msomi, mayor of the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma municipality, called for justice, saying she hoped Zulu’s punishment would fit the severity of his crime.

She said it was disheartening to hear about woman abuse as the country was observing Women’s Month.

What did they do to suffer brutal deaths, families ask after two KZN matric pupils die in axe attack

What did two Ginyane High School matric pupils do to deserve such brutal deaths? This is the question plaguing family members and friends of Nqobile ...
News
1 week ago

Msomi said violent abuse was also replicated in November, when the country observed 16 days of activism against the abuse of women and children.

“It’s as if the perpetrators get possessed by demons. It is worrying. We want women to be protected all year round,” she said.  

The DA’s Sisonke constituency leader and proportional representative councillor of the Greater Kokstad municipality, Karen Norsworthy, said police needed to improve their response to victims of gender-based violence.

“Their approach is usually indifference. They [police] sometimes tell women to go home and patch things up,” said Norsworthy.

She said gender-based violence showed women are not properly valued in SA.

EFF deputy secretary in the region Ntombenhle Mtshali said: “We are all against the assault and the killing of women. We want the law to take its course so that the accused spends the rest of his life behind bars.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Two grade 12 girls hacked to death and dismembered on KZN south coast

Two grade 12 girls were hacked to death before their bodies were dismembered on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
News
1 week ago

'Out of touch': De Lille slammed for saying women allow bad things to happen to them

"I believe all the bad things that happen to us is because we allow it to happen," said GOOD party leader and public works and infrastructure ...
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | Nomvula Mokonyane leads anti-GBV protest in Krugersdorp

Seven more suspects linked to the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp last month are expected to appear in court on Thursday, bringing the number ...
News
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Mkhwebane asks parliamentary committee to summon Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Woman loses R10m Ferrari key during Pretoria parking lot scrap South Africa
  4. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News
  5. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court