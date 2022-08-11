×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

POLL | Does your workplace have a dress code and do you stick to it?

11 August 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The labour court ordered the reinstatement of a woman who was dismissed in 2017 after seeking to challenge a policy that no high heels should be worn at her workplace. Stock photo
The labour court ordered the reinstatement of a woman who was dismissed in 2017 after seeking to challenge a policy that no high heels should be worn at her workplace. Stock photo
Image: 123rf.com

A recent labour court order reinstating a woman who was dismissed five years ago over a “no high heels” policy at her workplace has sparked fierce debate.

At the centre of the issue was Tharisa Minerals' health and safety policy that “appropriate shoes must be worn at all times. Slippers, high heels and open shoes are not allowed”.

It did not, however, explicitly mention where these prohibited shoes were not allowed, and was later reviewed, after a risk assessment, to include, “Only flat shoes may be worn at work on Tharisa premises. No sleepwear is allowed.”

The mine warned that non-compliance with these instruction may lead to disciplinary action.

Human resources co-ordinator Litshani Mofokeng was spotted wearing high heels on two occasions and was informed about the policy. She complied, but was not happy and urged another woman colleague to join her in voicing their dissatisfaction.

After an investigation, Mofokeng was charged with gross insubordination and incitement for lobbying other employees to challenge the memorandum. She was found guilty and dismissed.

She lodged a dispute with the bargaining council, which found the dismissal fair.

The labour court subsequently ruled the dismissal procedurally fair but substantively unfair, and ordered her reinstatement.

The court found in a judgment passed in June that there was no indication of a deliberate and serious challenge to, or defiance of, the policy by Mofokeng.

“Had Mofokeng garnered the necessary support, a demand might have been made to either amend the policy further or to reconsider the policy. Accordingly, on the facts of this case, there is no scintilla of evidence to demonstrate challenge of authority,” judge Graham Moshoana said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Reinstate employee who challenged 'no high heels' rule at work, court orders

The labour court has ordered that a woman dismissed five years ago after expressing dissatisfaction about the "no high heels" policy at her workplace ...
News
7 hours ago

Are dress codes a denial of democracy?

Have you ever been shopping in your pyjamas? I haven’t, but I can understand how it might happen. During lockdown, memes galore featured people ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

The highs that have become women’s return-to-office lows

After two years of working from home, many women are no longer willing to endure painful footwear
Business Times
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Army placed on standby for possible deployment due to 'SA deteriorating into ... News
  2. Mkhwebane asks parliamentary committee to summon Ramaphosa South Africa
  3. Woman loses R10m Ferrari key during Pretoria parking lot scrap South Africa
  4. Flashy cars and dodgy deals end in tears as fugitive’s assets are frozen News
  5. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court