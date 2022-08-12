×



More than 100 vultures found dead in suspected poisoning

12 August 2022 - 10:40
More than 100 vultures and a hyena were found dead in Kruger National Park. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/utopia88

More than 100 vultures have been found dead after suspected poisoning in the Punda Maria section of the Kruger National Park (KNP).

SA National Parks (SANParks) said rangers on patrol discovered the carcass of a buffalo which appeared to have been laced with poison.

“They also found more than 100 dead vultures and a dead hyena likely to have fed off the carcass,” it said.

About 20 of the birds were alive. They were rushed to a rehabilitation centre for treatment with the assistance of the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT).

EWT CEO Yolan Friedmann expressed concern about the incident. “Given the critical status of vultures globally, poisonings at this scale place the species at increasing risk of extinction,” she said.

The scene was cordoned off for further investigation. The carcasses have been burnt to ensure there are no further poisonings.

Initial indications are that some carcasses were harvested for their body parts.

SANParks confirmed the matter has been referred to the police for further investigations.

Acting CEO of SANParks Hapiloe Sello said the reprehensible act has again highlighted the ever-present danger of poisoning by unscrupulous people.

“We cannot afford to let our guards down and we call on law enforcement agencies outside the park to move swiftly to arrest the perpetrators,” she said.

TimesLIVE

