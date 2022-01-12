Farmer who kills ‘vermin’ can be outed on Facebook, appeal court rules

Bool Smuts, of the Landmark Leopard and Predator Project, heard on Monday that the Supreme Court of Appeal had overturned a Port Elizabeth high court judgment in favour of Alicedale farmer Herman Botha.

Botha, also an insurance broker in Gqeberha, won an interdict after Smuts posted photographs taken in September 2019 by a cyclist taking part in a race through the farm. They showed cages containing the bodies of a baboon and a porcupine.

Posting the photos, Smuts said: “While we spend our efforts trying to promote ecologically acceptable practices on livestock farms to promote ecological integrity and regeneration, we are inundated by reports of contrarian practices that are unethical, barbaric and utterly ruinous to biodiversity.

“These images are from a farm near Alicedale in the Eastern Cape owned by Mr Herman Botha of Port Elizabeth, who is involved in the insurance industry. The farm is Varsfontein.

“This is utterly vile. It is ecologically ruinous. Mr Botha claims to have permits to do this — see the WhatsApp conversation with him attached.

“The images show a trap to capture baboons [they climb through the drum to get access to the oranges — often poisoned — and then cannot get out]. See the porcupine in traps too. Utterly unethical, cruel and barbaric.”