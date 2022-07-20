Pet food company Hill’s Pet Nutrition has launched a five-part miniseries celebrating and profiling K9 anti-poaching units in SA’s nature reserves.
The documentary, Making Contact: A K9 Conservation Series, aims to help keep paws and boots on the ground to fight poaching.
The miniseries tells the stories of watchdogs Casey, Ghost, Gecko, Ceazer, Kilalo and the brave men and women who work alongside them to protect the country's wildlife in Kruger National Park and other nature reserves.
“K9 units in anti-poaching operations, involving a trained handler and canine, are crucial tools in efforts to curb the poaching and wildlife crime in SA.
“The series tells the personal stories of companionship, perseverance and connection, while highlighting key organisations, protected areas and individuals on the ground. All of which are dedicated to the protection of our natural heritage,” said the company.
WATCH | Anti-poaching K9 heroes help keep our wildlife safe
Image: Hill’s Pet Nutrition
Pet food company Hill’s Pet Nutrition has launched a five-part miniseries celebrating and profiling K9 anti-poaching units in SA’s nature reserves.
The documentary, Making Contact: A K9 Conservation Series, aims to help keep paws and boots on the ground to fight poaching.
The miniseries tells the stories of watchdogs Casey, Ghost, Gecko, Ceazer, Kilalo and the brave men and women who work alongside them to protect the country's wildlife in Kruger National Park and other nature reserves.
“K9 units in anti-poaching operations, involving a trained handler and canine, are crucial tools in efforts to curb the poaching and wildlife crime in SA.
“The series tells the personal stories of companionship, perseverance and connection, while highlighting key organisations, protected areas and individuals on the ground. All of which are dedicated to the protection of our natural heritage,” said the company.
Hill’s Pet Nutrition sponsors more than 50 dogs in SANParks and Ezemvelo Parks.
“We provide a specific high-energy food, Hill’s science plan performance, to these hard-working dogs. This food not only looks after their health and allows them to work at their peak but the antioxidants in the food help with their scenting ability.
“In addition to this, we have provided some specific equipment, like “cooling jackets” to help reduce the chance of heatstroke in the very hot areas, along with organising and participating in dental cleaning.”
The public can donate to the K9 anti-poaching units and help keep paws and boots on the ground.
All proceeds from the donations go to the SANParks and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife K9 units.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Central Karoo K9 unit’s hard work rewarded with two drug busts
Man bust with tik worth R5m in George
Law snapping at heels of ‘brazen pit bull dognapper’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos