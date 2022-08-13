Despite the challenges presented by Covid-19 regulations, Midmar Mile raised nearly R2m for charity, which was handed over on Saturday.
The iconic open-water swim in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, raised a fraction over R1.94m for about 20 beneficiaries at the 2022 event.
Organiser Wayne Riddin, who arranged the cheque handover while hosting the SA short-course championship gala in Pietermaritzburg this weekend, said before the pandemic they had topped R4m, but in 2023 he is targeting R5m.
Midmar Mile charities benefit to the tune of R2m despite Covid-19
Image: SUPPLIED
