South Africa

Midmar Mile charities benefit to the tune of R2m despite Covid-19

13 August 2022 - 15:07
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Ané Roux of the SA Guide-Dogs Associations, left and accompanied by Daisy, receives a cheque from Suzelle Stegen of aQuellé, title sponsor of the Midmar Mile, on Saturday.
Image: SUPPLIED

Despite the challenges presented by Covid-19 regulations, Midmar Mile raised nearly R2m for charity, which was handed over on Saturday.

The iconic open-water swim in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, raised a fraction over R1.94m for about 20 beneficiaries at the 2022 event. 

Organiser Wayne Riddin, who arranged the cheque handover while hosting the SA short-course championship gala in Pietermaritzburg this weekend, said before the pandemic they had topped R4m, but in 2023 he is targeting R5m.

