A woman died in a car crash at the 50/50 crossing south of Kriel in Mpumalanga on Friday night.
ER24 said the woman's vehicle, which was in a collision with a truck at the intersection of the R547 and R580, caught fire.
“ER24 paramedics attended the scene with the Secunda fire department. The light motor vehicle was found ablaze in the road. The blaze was extinguished by the fire department but, unfortunately, the woman was trapped in the burning car and had already succumbed to her injuries. She was declared dead on arrival by ER24. The truck driver was uninjured,” said the emergency service.
Traffic officials and the SAPS were also on scene.
Woman dies in burning car after colliding with truck at intersection
Image: ER24
