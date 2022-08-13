×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Woman dies in burning car after colliding with truck at intersection

13 August 2022 - 17:06 By TimesLIVE
A woman trapped in her burning vehicle died after a collision with a truck.
A woman trapped in her burning vehicle died after a collision with a truck.
Image: ER24

A woman died in a car crash at the 50/50 crossing south of Kriel in Mpumalanga on Friday night.

ER24 said the woman's vehicle, which was in a collision with a truck at the intersection of the R547 and R580, caught fire.

“ER24 paramedics attended the scene with the Secunda fire department. The light motor vehicle was found ablaze in the road. The blaze was extinguished by the fire department but, unfortunately, the woman was trapped in the burning car and had already succumbed to her injuries. She was declared dead on arrival by ER24. The truck driver was uninjured,” said the emergency service.

Traffic officials and the SAPS were also on scene.

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 53-hour water outage in Gauteng starts today, here's who will be affected South Africa
  2. Operation Dudula takes fight to Cape Town employers who hire foreign staff South Africa
  3. Duduzile Zuma's name comes up in Hawks' July riots investigation South Africa
  4. REVEALED | How SA’s most notorious thugs got out of jail free and killed 24, ... News
  5. WATCH | School pupils forcibly demand to address Ramaphosa at Vaal imbizo South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women