SA increased their lead from two penalties off the boot of Janse van Rensburg as they began to gain control of this match that was played as a curtain-raiser for the clash between the Boks and New Zealand.
Maybe it was the negative effects of altitude as the Spanish failed to find their footing in the game as the hosts powered home their third try of the afternoon scored by Simamkele Namba.
It turned out to be a good first half for SA as they scored three tries while at the same time playing some enterprising brand of running rugby to thrill the few fans in attendance.
SA continued to dominate in the second half with three more tries before Spain registered their consolation try scored by Marta Carmona after the hooter to ensure they don’t end didn't finish empty-handed.
Scorers
SA Women (20) 44
Spain Women (0) 05
SA Women
Tries: Ayanda Malinga (2), Nadine Roos, Simamkele Namba, Roseline Botes, Conversions: Libbie Janse van Rensburg (5),
Penalties: Janse van Rensburg (3)
Red Card:
Spain Women
Try: Marta Carmona
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Springbok Women thrash Spain Women at Ellis Park
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix
The Springbok Women's team produced a scintillating performance to convincingly beat Spain Women 44-5 in the first of two Winter Series Test matches at Ellis Park on Saturday.
For most of the match, the Springbok Women dominated their Spanish counterparts with enterprising and running rugby to take a 1-0 lead in this series.
This was a domineering performance that showed the significant strides that have been made by this team coached by Stanley Raubenheimer over the past few months.
This impressive win comes shortly after their historic win over Japan and has proved that they have what it takes to beat teams with a better world ranking.
It is also worth mentioning that this is SA’s first win over Spain on the fourth attempt dating back to August 2014.
SA will be looking to reproduce this commendable performance and secure the series during the final match to be played on Friday at the Fanie du Toit Stadium in Potchefstroom.
This was also an important occasion as it was the first time the women played on the same day and at the same venue as their male counterparts who were scheduled to take on New Zealand in the afternoon .
Raubenheimer will be satisfied with the progress that her charges are making as this series is part of the preparations for the World Cup in New Zealand in October.
Springbok assistant coach Stick and captain Kolisi expecting backlash from New Zealand
After this series, the Springbok Women will go into their final preparation stage before travelling to New Zealand where they have been drawn against France, Fiji and England in their pool stages.
Raubenheimer will also be satisfied that her charges managed to score five unanswered tries from Ayanda Malinga (2), Nadine Roos, Simamkele Namba, and Roseline Botes.
It was also a good day in the office for flyhalf Libbie Janse van Rensburg who was spot on from the kicking tee as she returned with 21 points from six successful conversions and three penalties.
The hosts went ahead after 25 minutes when speedy Malinga outsprinted the Spanish defence to touch down next to the far side corner with Janse van Rensburg converting.
Boks can emulate the Class of '09
SA increased their lead from two penalties off the boot of Janse van Rensburg as they began to gain control of this match that was played as a curtain-raiser for the clash between the Boks and New Zealand.
Maybe it was the negative effects of altitude as the Spanish failed to find their footing in the game as the hosts powered home their third try of the afternoon scored by Simamkele Namba.
It turned out to be a good first half for SA as they scored three tries while at the same time playing some enterprising brand of running rugby to thrill the few fans in attendance.
SA continued to dominate in the second half with three more tries before Spain registered their consolation try scored by Marta Carmona after the hooter to ensure they don’t end didn't finish empty-handed.
Scorers
SA Women (20) 44
Spain Women (0) 05
SA Women
Tries: Ayanda Malinga (2), Nadine Roos, Simamkele Namba, Roseline Botes, Conversions: Libbie Janse van Rensburg (5),
Penalties: Janse van Rensburg (3)
Red Card:
Spain Women
Try: Marta Carmona
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Bok captain Kolisi happy to be reunited with World Cup winning loose trio
Whitelock believes All Blacks can expose Bok weaknesses
All Blacks axe their props
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos