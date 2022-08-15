×

South Africa

Fifteen arrested for suspected illegal mining activities in Roodepoort

15 August 2022 - 21:17
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
'Gold-bearing dust' and tools believed to be used for illegal mining in Roodepoort were seized as police arrested 15 suspects on Monday morning.
'Gold-bearing dust' and tools believed to be used for illegal mining in Roodepoort were seized as police arrested 15 suspects on Monday morning.
Image: SAPS

Police arrested 15 suspected illegal miners and recovered “gold-bearing dust” and tools believed to be used for illegal mining in Roodepoort on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said the arrests were made as police in Gauteng continued operations aimed at curbing illegal mining.

“As police were conducting the operation, they spotted a suspicious BMW in Sol Plaatje, Roodepoort. Upon stopping and searching the BMW, police found what is suspected to be gold-bearing dust inside the vehicle. The two occupants, who are undocumented, were arrested.”

Police arrested a further 13 undocumented people suspected to be involved in illegal mining after they were found with tools and materials believed to be used for illegal mining.

Masondo said the suspects are expected to appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s  court soon.

