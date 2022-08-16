×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Lamola says Trespass Act not relevant, proposes new 'unlawful entry' bill

16 August 2022 - 20:14 By TimesLIVE
Justice minister Ronald Lamola says the Trespass Act of 1959 has lost its relevance in SA's constitutional democracy. His department seeks to repeal the law and replace it with the law which aims to prohibit unlawful entry on premises. File photo.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola says the Trespass Act of 1959 has lost its relevance in SA's constitutional democracy. His department seeks to repeal the law and replace it with the law which aims to prohibit unlawful entry on premises. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The department of justice and constitutional development has drafted a bill to repeal and replace the Trespass Act of 1959.

The proposed new bill, the Unlawful Entry on Premises Bill, aims to prohibit unlawful entry on to premises.

The department of justice says the Trespass Act is a piece of colonial/apartheid era legislation which was originally designed to combat trespassing, publications and conduct engendering hostility between certain population groups.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola said some pieces of legislation designed to foster the policies of apartheid have survived.

“The continued existence of these laws in our statute book is not compatible with our constitutional order. We will lead the process to review and repeal these statutes. At the same time, great care should be taken to ensure that the abrogation of these statutes does not leave or create a (gap) in the law,” Lamola said.

The proposed new bill, among other things, provides for the offence of unlawful entry and the penalties to be imposed if a person is found to be guilty of the offence, the duty to inform an intruder of unlawful entry, the powers of the police and defences to the offence of unlawful entry.

This bill has been published for public comment and can be accessed on the departmental website.

Comments on the bill must be submitted on or before September 16.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘So easy’ to rob the president, says heist ringleader

An explosive recorded interview with the alleged mastermind behind the hard-currency heist at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s bushveld farm has thrown ...
News
1 month ago

WATCH | ‘My life is worse’: Marikana survivor shot multiple times during massacre

Mzoxolo Magidiwana says other villagers taunt those who took part in the strike.
News
23 hours ago

Riotous Assemblies Act inconsistent with freedom of expression: Constitutional Court

Part of the Riotous Assemblies Act is inconsistent with a section of the constitution dealing with freedom of expression, and is invalid insofar as ...
Politics
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  2. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  3. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  4. Much at stake for Zuma as his parole appeal goes before SCA News
  5. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics

Latest Videos

Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...
Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade