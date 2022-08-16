×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Quick stop at fuel station shop nets suspect with illegal gun, drugs

Alert pooch sniffs out contraband

16 August 2022 - 10:15 By TimesLIVE
Storm the sniffer dog alerted the neighbourhood watch team to a man with an illegal firearm inside a fuel station shop.
Storm the sniffer dog alerted the neighbourhood watch team to a man with an illegal firearm inside a fuel station shop.
Image: Supplied

A sniffer dog's handler's decision to pop into a shop at a fuel station forecourt led to the arrest of a customer hiding contraband.

A second suspect escaped.

Jacques Broodryk from AfriForum said its neighbourhood watch team in Germiston on the East Rand, during a break from a patrol on August 12, entered a shop at a local fuel station to buy refreshments.

Sniffer dog Storm, trained to sniff out narcotics, indicated two customers to her handler.

They were found to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm, as well as narcotics.

The gun found on the customer.
The gun found on the customer.
Image: Supplied

“One of the suspects fled and was pursued by neighbourhood watch members but managed to escape. The other suspect was handed over to police,” said Broodryk.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Runner mauled by pit bulls recovering at home, lays charges with police

A runner who was attacked by two pit bulls on Friday in Edenvale has laid a charge with the police.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Anti-poaching K9 heroes help keep our wildlife safe

The documentary, 'Making Contact: A K9 Conservation Series', aims to help keep paws and boots on the ground to fight poaching.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Law snapping at heels of ‘brazen pit bull dognapper’

A video shared on social media of a man brazenly pulling a white pit bull over the wall of a property by its collar, throwing it over his shoulder ...
News
1 month ago

Is my dog too cold? How cold is too cold for a walk? Here’s how to tell

As winter tightens its grip, here are a few pointers to help you keep your best friends comfortable
Lifestyle
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  2. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  3. Much at stake for Zuma as his parole appeal goes before SCA News
  4. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics
  5. SA businessman buys ship to sail 11,000km into ‘research and retirement’ off ... News

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women