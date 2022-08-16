×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Cable thief suspect electrocuted in Randburg

16 August 2022 - 09:32
The person electrocuted had allegedly broken into a transformer substation. File image
The person electrocuted had allegedly broken into a transformer substation. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

An alleged cable thief died from electrocution on Monday evening at a City Power transformer substation in Randburg, north of Johannesburg.

“City Power technicians responded to an outage affecting residents of Bordeaux and the surrounding areas when they discovered the incident and the body of the deceased,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

He said the victim had broken into a transformer substation at the corner of Republic Road and Main Road and vandalised it in what appeared to be an attempt to steal copper cables.

Mangena said the team isolated the substation while waiting for authorities including police to clear the scene and remove the body.

“Several customers in Bordeaux and the surrounding areas were left without power for most of the evening as the police were busy on site.”

He said the power was restored six hours after police handed the scene back to them.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Scrapyard manager bust as City Power records 17 cable theft cases at weekend

City Power says raids of scrapyards will be intensified across Johannesburg to clamp down on cable theft.
News
1 hour ago

Let there be LED: Joburg installs energy-saving street lights

City Power has added 2,000 LED street lights to the streets of Johannesburg.
News
1 week ago

Durban man bust making traditional pots with ‘stolen’ Transnet and municipal copper

An illegal scrap metal dealer in Ntuzuma, north of Durban, was found manufacturing traditional three-legged pots using copper and cables allegedly ...
News
2 weeks ago

Joburg resident injured trying to ‘fix’ tripped substation

A Johannesburg resident was shocked and injured on Wednesday while attempting to restore power to a tripped substation in Crosby.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Scrapyard manager bust as City Power records 17 cable theft cases at weekend South Africa
  2. Telkom cables confiscated at scrap metal dealer and farm in Western Cape South Africa
  3. Bad vibes: pupils at home after classrooms declared unsafe News

Most read

  1. Uproar as Mapisa-Nqakula adds new Beemers in her fleet Politics
  2. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  3. Much at stake for Zuma as his parole appeal goes before SCA News
  4. Enoch Godongwana accused in Kruger spa sex drama Politics
  5. SA businessman buys ship to sail 11,000km into ‘research and retirement’ off ... News

Latest Videos

Cape Town municipal worker allegedly beat slain e-hailing driver with a spade
Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women