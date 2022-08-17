Mosikili said the money used to build houses was from donations from the public.
More than 30 houses have been built for Marikana massacre victims, says Amcu
Image: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE / Sunday Times/ File photo
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has revealed more than 30 houses have been built across the country for victims of the Marikana massacre.
On Tuesday the country commemorated 10 years since the massacre that saw 34 mineworkers killed by police during a strike at the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana, North West.
Addressing hundreds of guests gathered at the infamous mining field, advocate Teboho Mosikili of the Marikana Massacre Amcu Trust Fund, said they have built more than 30 houses for massacre victims in the past eight years.
Mosikili said the fund was assisting the families of all the victims.
“We remain committed to that purpose. We will not discriminate because we are all black people who were affected by the incidents.
“The project started less than 10 years ago and I can proudly say we have built more than 30 of the 44 houses.”
Four names that made headlines during the Marikana massacre
Mosikili said the money used to build houses was from donations from the public.
“There are about three categories of houses that still need to be built. There are families who need to decide where they want their houses built. Once they have decided we will finish the houses.
“There are also families from Lesotho who need houses but there were delays because of Covid-19 and we couldn’t cross the borders,” he said.
Mosikili said there are families who already have houses but want the trust to assist them through other means.
“Even if you have houses, we will still assist you in what we call an equitable share. We will not discriminate,” he said.
In 2017, Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa handed over a house to the family of the late Mgcineni “Mambush” Noki.
Noki become known as “the man in the green blanket” after the massacre.
The 30-year-old and his blanket featured prominently during the protests and police shooting.
“Mambush is a part of SA history and his name will live on forever. Mambush commanded the force of the people,” said Amcu.
