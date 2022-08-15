Sibanye-Stillwater struggles with the legacy of Marikana
I remember August 16 2012 as if it was yesterday. It was unbelievable that 34 striking workers had been gunned down, with many shot in the back.
Lonmin, the London and Rhodesian Mining and Land Company Ltd, previously known as Lonrho and founded in 1909, had long been called out on its ethics. In 1962 Tiny Rowland was appointed CEO and later gave the company a bad name by breaking sanctions in then Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) in 1973.
British prime minister Edward Heath criticised the company, describing it in the House of Commons in 1973 as “an unpleasant and unacceptable face of capitalism”.
It was this unacceptable capitalism that again showed its face in 2012.
Today we are left with these memories, and the 34 widows, orphans, the 78 injured, and their families. Yet, before August 16, 10 others died; six workers, two security guards and two police officers, with a total death toll of 44.
10 stories about the Marikana massacre anniversary you need to read
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
It has been 10 years since Marikana mineworkers embarked on a strike that ended in tragedy.
In 2012, 34 mineworkers were shot by police in Marikana, North West, during a standoff with law enforcement while protesting for higher pay and better living conditions.
Workers at the Lonmin platinum mine were demanding a minimum monthly salary of R12,500 a month. When negotiations with management reached a deadlock, workers engaged in strike action.
The aftermath was one of the biggest massacres in SA history, with some comparing it to Sharpeville in 1960.
Here are stories about the 10th anniversary of the massacre you need to read:
Families still seeking justice a decade later
A framed portrait of a spear-wielding Mgcineni “Mambush” Noki, with a green blanket around his shoulders and addressing miners on a koppie, greets visitors entering an 11-roomed house towering over mud huts at his home in the Eastern Cape.
“The quest for truth and justice shall set you free” is emblazoned across the bottom of the image.
Noki became the face of the Marikana massacre when the image, taken hours before he was killed in the mining town on August 16 2012, went viral.
The imposing home is one of 28 built by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) in the province for the families of those who died in the massacre.
His sister, Nolufefe Noki, described the house as “cold comfort”.
Marikana massacre families still seeking justice a decade later
‘I may be mingling daily with my husband’s killers’: Marikana widow
Marikana widow Aisha Fundi often wonders if she is unknowingly mingling with her husband’s killers.
It is an uncomfortable thought that occurs especially when she’s at work in the human resources department of the Sibanye-Stillwater (formerly Lonmin) offices in Marikana.
Though her husband’s killers are yet to be brought to book, Fundi knows some of those who took part in the violent incident that led to the death of the father of her children are her colleagues.
Her husband, Lonmin mine security guard Hassan Fundi, and a colleague were murdered by striking mineworkers, who also cut off some of his body parts.
WATCH | I may be mingling daily with my husband's killers: Marikana widow
EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa’s broken Marikana promises will continue to haunt his career
President Cyril Ramaphosa has attracted a number of scandals in his political career. In some circles he’s earned the unenviable moniker of “cupcake”, while in others he’s known for his strong committee-creating abilities. In Limpopo, Ramaphosa is known for his Ankole farming pedigree. Amid the koppies in Marikana, Ramaphosa is whispered about as a man who has not kept his word.
A day before the 2012 massacre, Ramaphosa had written to the management of Lonmin saying “concomitant action” should be taken against striking mineworkers who had staged a sit-in over several days at a rocky outcrop.
“The terrible events that have unfolded cannot be described as a labour dispute. They are plainly dastardly criminal and must be characterised as such. There needs to be concomitant action to address this situation,” Ramaphosa had famously written.
Twenty-four hours after this e-mail from the man who would be president, police took steps which led to the deaths of 34 miners.
EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa’s broken Marikana promises will continue to haunt his career
Events that led to Marikana bloodbath
The August 2012 Marikana massacre was the culmination of a labour dispute at Karee mine in Rustenburg.
The mine, now operated by Sibanye-Stillwater, was then owned by Lonmin.
Evidence at the Marika Commission of Inquiry showed the impasse was “characterised by violence, intimidation, loss of life and the undermining of agreed collective bargaining processes”.
Events that led to Marikana bloodbath
WATCH | Marikana litigation will be wrapped up by month-end: solicitor-general
Solicitor-general Fhedzisani Pandelani said the litigation between the state and victims of the Marikana massacre will be finalised by the end of the month.
Pandelani was commenting during a recent progress report at the Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre in Pretoria.
He said of the 48 claims, half had been finalised, and he believed by the end of the month more would have been concluded.
He regretted the litigation taking as long as it did.
WATCH | Marikana litigation will be wrapped up by month-end: solicitor-general
Four names that made headlines during the Marikana massacre
The Marikana Massacre made news globally, with several images beamed across the world.
From future presidents to police and a miner who became a face of the tragedy, here are four names that dominated the headlines 10 years ago.
Four names that made headlines during the Marikana massacre
IN PICS | Marikana massacre: a decade later and still no closure
In 2012 photographer Alon Skuy was alerted about a miners’ strike in Marikana in North West. He headed to the town, not knowing the tragedy that would unfold in the next few days would be the lowest point in SA’s democratic history.
Skuy recalls how shockingly and surreally the scene transformed in seconds on August 16 when 34 miners were killed by police.
Skuy has stayed with this story at key moments over the past decade, including the families’ pilgrimage to the scenes of killing and the Farlam Commission hearings.
He returned to Marikana this year in the run-up to the 10th anniversary of the massacre and found the loved ones of those killed have many unanswered questions and no guarantees for a better life.
These images form part of a commemorative booktitled MARiKANA 2012/2022.
IN PICS | Marikana massacre: a decade later, still no closure
‘Little has changed’ in public order policing since Marikana
Little has changed in law enforcement dealings with crowd management since Marikana, except officers no longer carry R5 automatic rifles at protests.
These are the views of David Bruce, an independent researcher in policing, crime and criminal justice, who conducted extensive research on policing in the massacre.
Bruce said though “Marikana was not typical of the way in which the police usually deal with protests”, there were limited changes in how public order policing has been implemented since.
‘Little has changed’ in public order policing since Marikana
EDITORIAL | The Marikana albatross around our neck smells worse every passing year
Marikana was an outrage of the kind that is not supposed to happen in our democratic and presumably more humane society in which freedom of association and expression are constitutionally guaranteed, and those in authority can be held accountable for their treatment of citizens.
Yet the fact that it did happen is fundamentally an indication of how too many aspects of our society have not changed since the end of apartheid.
A full decade later, Marikana continues to blight our democracy, a festering wound left unattended in the apparent hope it will heal itself.
Worryingly, it appears the nation has not learnt much since the events of 2012.
The Marikana albatross around our neck smells worse every passing year
