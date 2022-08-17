×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding continues due to shortage of generation capacity

17 August 2022 - 12:20
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter

Eskom has announced load-shedding will continue to be implemented from 4pm this afternoon to midnight and during the same time tomorrow.

The power utility said this is due to a shortage of generation capacity.

“The breakdowns of a generation unit each at Duvha, Kendal and Kriel power stations during the past 24 hours, as well as delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations, have put a severe strain on the power generation system.

“During the same period, Eskom teams have returned a unit each at Arnot and Tutuka power stations to service,” said Eskom.

It said while a generation unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations are expected to return to service over the next 24 hours, this will be insufficient to stave off load-shedding on Thursday afternoon.

“We have 4,550MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,637MW is not available due to breakdowns. We urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly.”

The utility said it will promptly communicate with the public should any significant changes occur. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Uganda faces load-shedding after major hydropower plant suspends operations

Uganda said on Tuesday a hydropower plant representing some 15% of its electricity generating capacity had been put under an emergency shutdown due ...
News
3 hours ago

Stage 2 load-shedding kicks off at 4pm on Tuesday

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Tuesday, says Eskom.
News
22 hours ago

‘Every minute I’m down costs me’ — solar surge after load-shedding’s impact on businesses

‘Silent revolution’ as those with cash go solar.
News
1 day ago

High chances of stage 2 load-shedding, says Eskom

Eskom has warned that it may be lights out on Monday evening.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  2. ‘I have no fear and won’t be intimidated’, says Duduzile Zuma after Hawks’ July ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  4. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  5. Advertising board finds Pick n Pay milk advert a tad sour South Africa

Latest Videos

Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000
Marikana 10 years on: How the “man in the green blanket” picture changed ...