South Africa

Stage 2 load-shedding kicks off at 4pm on Tuesday

High probability of blackouts on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, says Eskom

16 August 2022 - 15:23
Stage 2 load-shedding returns from 4pm to midnight this evening. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm to midnight on Tuesday, says Eskom.

There was also a high probability of load-shedding on Wednesday and Thursday, due to a shortage of generation capacity. The power utility said load-shedding may be implemented during the same time on both evenings.

“Eskom will promptly communicate should a need arise.”

Eskom said the breakdowns of a single generation unit at Arnot power station and three at Tutuka power station during the last 24 hours, as well as the delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations, have put severe strain on the system.

“We have 4,550MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,182MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” it said.

The power utility has urged South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

TimesLIVE

