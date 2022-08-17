Rand Water has revised its planned pipeline maintenance to start at 5pm on Friday, with completion expected by 8.30am on Tuesday.
Joburg Water said water supply will be reduced by only 10% during the maintenance period, assuring residents there will not be dry taps.
The maintenance is for a tie-in of Rand Water’s new B6 pipeline which has been constructed to augment a portion of the existing pipeline. It is expected to be undertaken over a duration of 87.5 hours, the entity said.
Gauteng metros Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg were advised to fill their reservoirs before the maintenance work commenced, said Rand Water.
It confirmed the Palmiet station will be operational and pumping at 90% of its capacity.
The Palmiet system supplies water to the Midrand region, Diepsloot, Linmeyer, South Hills and Klipfontein View through the Ekurhuleni municipality.
Taps will still flow during 87.5-hour project, Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni residents told
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS
