Water supply shutdown of about 87 hours to affect parts of Tshwane

16 August 2022 - 12:42
The connection work is planned to start at 9.30am on August 19 and will last until 1am on August 23. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

The City of Tshwane says a major planned shutdown of water supply by Rand Water is expected to last for about 87 hours.

The city said the water utility’s technicians will conduct a tie-in of the newly constructed B6 pipeline to the existing B6 pipeline at Garthdale in the Midvaal area. 

“The connection work is planned to start at 9.30am on August 19 and will last until August 23 at 1am,” said the city’s spokesperson Lindela Mashigo. 

Mashigo said during the shutdown, Rand Water’s Palmiet booster station will supply residents with a smaller percentage of water than the usual capacity.

“Residents are advised to use water sparingly to prevent reservoirs running dry. They should also ensure they store sufficient water to sustain them for the duration of the shutdown,” he said.

Mashigo said the city will ensure tankers or bowsers are on standby for alternative water supply.

“The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be caused by the shutdown,” Mashigo said.

About 34 reservoirs might be affected. Reservoirs and areas that might be affected by the shutdown are:

ReservoirSuburbs
Akasia reservoir

Amandasig (all extensions), Beetgesberg 279-JR, Chantelle (all extensions), Florauna, Hartbeeshoek (all extensions), Heatherdale AH, Heatherview (all extensions), Ninapark (all extensions), Plantland 567-JR, Witfontein 301-JR and Zandfontein 317-JR

Atteridgeville HL reservoirAtteridgeville (all extensions), Elandsfontein 352-JR, Kwaggasrand, Pretoria Town and town lands 351-JR,
Atteridgeville LL reservoirAtteridgeville (all extensions), Elandsfontein 352-JR, Saulsville and Schurveberg 488-JQ,
Bakenkop reservoirBrakfontein 399-JR, Celtisdal (all extensions), Clubview (all extensions), Cranbrookvale, Eldoraigne (all extensions), Hennopspark (all extensions), Lyttelton 381-JR, Lyttelton AH, Raslouw AH, Rooihuiskraal Noord (all extensions), Swartkop 383-JR, Tamara Park, Villarosa, Wierdapark and Zwartkop 356-JR
Blair Atholl reservoirBlair Atholl (all extensions), Monaghan (all extensions), Rietfontein 532-JQ, Riverside Estate 497-JQ and Vlakfontein 494-JQ,
Carina ReservoirAlphenpark, Erasmusrand, Garsfontein 374-JR, Groenkloof 358-JR, Monumentpark, Sterrewag, Waterkloof (all extensions), Waterkloofpark, Waterkloof Heights (all extensions) and Waterkloof Ridge (all extensions)
Constantia Park reservoirConstantia Park (all extensions), Erasmuskloof (all extensions), Erasmusrand, Garsfontein 374-JR, Moreleta Park (all extensions), Newlands (all extensions), Waterkloof (all extensions), Waterkloof Glen (all extensions), Waterkloof Heights (all extensions), Waterkloof Ridgea and Waterkloof Park (all extensions)
Erasmia reservoirChristoburg, Erasmia (all extensions), Erasmia 350-JR, Hoekplaats 384-JR, Lekkerhoekie 411-JR and 450-JR, Mooiplaats 355-JR and Sunderland Ridge (all extensions)
Louwlardia reservoirBlue Hills (all extensions), Brakfontein 390-JR and 409-JR, Country View (all extensions), Highveld (all extensions), Kosmosdal (all extensions), Louwlardia (all extensions), Midstream Estate (all extensions), Olievenhoutbosch 389-JR, Olifantsfontein 410-JR, Randjesfontein 405-JR, Randjespark Ext 121, Rooihuiskraal (all extensions) and The Reeds (all extensions)
Mnandi reservoirAcsionville 784-JR, Brakfontein 399-JR, Doornrandje 386-JR, GerardsvilleAH, Hennopsrivier 389-JR, Heuweloord (all extensions), Hoekplaats 384-JR, Honeypark 437-JR, Knopjeslaagte 385-JR, Mnandi AH, Monavoni (all extensions), Olievenhoutbosch, Peach Tree (all extensions), Raslouw (all extensions), Stukgrond 382-JR, Sunderland Ridge (all extensions), Swartkop 383-JR and Vlakplaats 354-JR
Pierre van Ryneveld reservoirDoornkloof 391-JR, Irene (all extensions), Kirkness 622-JR, Lyttelton Manor Ext 8, Pierre van Ryneveld (all extensions), Rietvallei 377-JR, Rietvalleipark, Rietvalleirand, Rietvlei, Rietvlei Heights and Waterkloof360-JR and 378-JR
Rooihuiskraal reservoirBrakfontein 390-JR, 399-JR and 419-JR, Celtisdal (all extensions), Hennopspark (all extensions), Heuweloord (all extensions), Kosmosdal (all extensions), Monavoni AH, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal (all extensions), Rooihuiskraal Noord (all extensions), The Reeds (all extensions) and Wierdapark (all extensions)

 

