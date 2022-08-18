×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

New KZN education MEC heads to Hillcrest High over 'k-word racist slurs'

18 August 2022 - 10:24 By Mfundo Mkhize
Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer arrived at Hillcrest High School on Thursday after racism allegations at the school.
Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer arrived at Hillcrest High School on Thursday after racism allegations at the school.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

Newly appointed KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Mbali Frazer visited Hillcrest High School on Thursday after alleged racist slurs involving pupils.

Frazer is expected to fire her first salvo as the department head after parents complained that the department was failing in its duty to promote equity at schools and pupils held protests last week and on Wednesday.

In a statement on the school's Facebook page on Wednesday, school governing body head Byron Creed said it intervened after snippets of a private WhatsApp group chat went public on social media platforms this year.

The group messages, which were leaked on Instagram, were posted between June and October 2021 on an account which has been deactivated.

One message read: “So then u not confident in your understanding as u therefore are a k****,” while another read: “OK well we just do what we did to that n***** to him.” The account has been deactivated.

Creed said the group was not affiliated to the school officially but the participants were pupils.

He denied allegations were “swept under the carpet”, adding the matter was addressed in June with five pupils in the group “together with their respective parents, as the school code of conduct rules were broken”.

The school governing body head said the five expressed their remorse as they did not fully understand the connotations of the words and the history of the words which they had written in their private WhatsApp group chat.

Their parents apologised for their children's actions and pledged to educate the youngsters “further on the issues”.

These allegations came after Grosvenor Girls' High School was embroiled in similar allegations, forcing Frazer's predecessor to suspend the school head.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ermelo pupil stabbed to death at school 'by member of a rival gang'

A pupil was stabbed to death at Cebisa Secondary School in Ermelo on Tuesday.
News
14 hours ago

Dismissal of slacking contractor delays construction of Gauteng school

The Nancefield Primary School construction project in Eldorado Park initially scheduled to be completed in October this year will be delayed further ...
News
20 hours ago

Panyaza Lesufi vows action against teacher who ‘doesn’t like coloureds’

Altercation at Johannesburg school turns ugly
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | ‘Trashy coloureds’ and ‘racist pigs’: what lessons are we teaching pupils?

The exchange of racist vitriol in front of schoolchildren by adults highlights the plodding progress in rooting out racism
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Heroic dog sends gang of thieves packing from Durban home South Africa
  2. Sassa to help R350 grant recipients find jobs — here's what you need to know South Africa
  3. 'My pants cost R2,000 & my shirt cost R1,800': Bonginkosi Khanyile explains why ... South Africa
  4. Advertising board finds Pick n Pay milk advert a tad sour South Africa
  5. EXPLAINER | The significance of entering the kraal in Zulu custom South Africa

Latest Videos

Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point
Amcu wants Sibyane-Stillwater mineworkers to be paid basic salary of R20,000