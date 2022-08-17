×

South Africa

Ermelo pupil stabbed to death at school 'by member of a rival gang'

17 August 2022 - 21:30 By TimesLIVE
Mpumalanga education MEC Bonakele Majuba will visit Cebisa Scondary School in Ermelo after a pupil was stabbed to death on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A pupil was stabbed to death at Cebisa Secondary School in Ermelo on Tuesday.

The Mpumalanga education department said a “gangster-related fight” made its way into the school during a break and the grade 10 pupil was stabbed by  a fellow learner.

“Regrettably, the stabbed learner succumbed to his injuries at Ermelo public hospital. It is alleged that the learners belonged to different troublesome gangsters in the township,” the department said in a statement.

Mpumalanga education MEC Bonakele Majuba condemned the incident. He also conveyed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family.

Majuba will visit the school on Thursday morning, together with officials who will render psychosocial assistance to all who are affected.

