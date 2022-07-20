×

South Africa

KZN acting school principal suspended over racism, mismanagement claims

20 July 2022 - 11:11
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
KZN education MEC Kwazi Mshengu (right) and head of department Nathi Ngcobo have released a report on Grosvenor Girls' High School.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele

The acting principal of a Durban school which faces allegations of racism and financial mismanagement was suspended on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal education departmental spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the acting principal, who was deputy principal at Grosvenor Girls' High School, was suspended.

“The suspension derives from the backdrop of the recommendations made by the independent panel that investigated allegations of racism and financial mismanagement at the school,” he said.

The department was implementing the recommendations of the panel, which issued a five-page report detailing the findings following allegations of racism and financial irregularities at the school in March.

School governing body treasurer Bonginkosi Mngadi welcomed the suspension.

“We are pleased the department is implementing the recommendations. The allegations were properly investigated so we are grateful due process is being followed,” he said.

Mngadi said the new principal had not yet been announced.

“We are waiting to hear from the education department. It may be in the next two days.”

