AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu will perform ukungena esibayeni (the entering of the kraal) ceremony on Saturday in KwaKhangelaMankengane Palace in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.
The ceremony serves to install him as leader of the Zulu nation and will be followed by an official coronation supported by the government.
The succession of the king has been a controversial one as no-one seems to know who will end up taking over the amaZulu throne after three brothers of the late king Goodwill Zwelithini held a press conference announcing their preferred candidate, Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini.
The brothers of the late king claim the responsibility of choosing the next Zulu king lies with them and not other family members.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Entering of the kraal ceremony for amaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini
TimesLIVE
