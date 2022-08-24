×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SCA confirms Ingonyama Trust leases are unlawful

The court found “there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason an appeal should be heard”.

24 August 2022 - 14:46 By TANIA BROUGHTON

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has refused to grant the Ingonyama Trust leave to appeal against a far-reaching ruling that it cannot collect rent from those who live on trust land...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SCA confirms Ingonyama Trust leases are unlawful News
  2. Bid to oust Paul Mashatile foiled for now News
  3. Researchers to explore weather conditions along Comrades route News
  4. Flood-struck homeless celebrate the privacy of a room, but where to go after 6 ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off
‘EFF will ensure Ramaphosa doesn’t finish his term as president’: Malema