South Africa

Teen arrested for Polokwane house robbery linked to murder

24 August 2022 - 17:03
A teenager arrested for a house robbery has been linked to the murder of a 53-year-old woman. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

An 18-year-old house robbery suspect arrested in the Bendor suburb of Polokwane in Limpopo was later positively linked with the murder of Lindy Oberholzer, Limpopo police said on Wednesday.

The body of Oberholzer, 53, was discovered at her house in the same suburb on August 17. 

The teen was arrested on Tuesday.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, the suspect allegedly gained access to a house in Bendor through an open door and approached a 54-year-old man who was at his home.

“He reportedly hit the victim several times with a flower pot and stole two laptops, a cellphone, a tablet and books before he fled,” he said.

Mojapelo said the victim managed to get help from neighbours and police were notified.

“The suspect was arrested by detectives from Polokwane shortly after the incident, with the assistance of the Mighty Security Company. All the robbed items were also recovered.”

The subsequent investigation immediately linked the suspect with the murder of Oberholzer. Preliminary police investigations revealed that Oberholzer was apparently hit with a sharp object.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe commended the police and private security company officials for their timely response in apprehending the suspect.

“As we continue to fight against serious and violent crimes, this collaboration and the swift arrest will send a clear message that the police are determined to bring to book all perpetrators committing similar or other crimes,” said Hadebe.

The teenager will appear in Polokwane magistrate's court on Thursday, charged with murder and house robbery.

Mojapelo said the investigations are continuing to determine if the suspect could be linked to other cases.

TimesLIVE

